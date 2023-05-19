Know how was the tenure of former Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, facing the sarcasm of the opposition?

By removing the post of Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju has now been made the Minister of Earth Sciences. On the other hand, Arjun Ram Meghwal has been made the new law minister, but in the midst of all this, Rijiju kept facing the opposition’s sarcasm throughout the day. Congress MP Manickam Tagore called Rijiju a “failed minister”, while senior advocate and Rajya Sabha member Kapil Sibal quipped that the science behind the laws was not easy to understand.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore calls Rijiju a ‘failed minister’

Taking a dig at Rijiju, who has been a vocal critic of the collegium system of judicial appointments, Tagore tweeted, “The failed law minister is gone. What can he do in the Ministry of Earth Sciences? It is expected that Arjun Ram Meghwal will work in a dignified manner as Law Minister.

Kapil Sibal took a pinch

Congress MP Manickam Tagore called Rijiju a “failed minister”, while senior advocate and Rajya Sabha member Kapil Sibal quipped that the science behind the laws was not easy to understand. Former law minister Sibal said, “No more law, earth science minister. The science behind the laws is not easy to understand. Now he will face the laws of science. Best wishes my friend.” On the other hand, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha member Priyanka Chaturvedi, referring to the possible reasons for Rijiju’s removal from the post of Law Minister and being sent to the Ministry of Earth Sciences, said whether the recent decision of the Supreme Court on the issue of Maharashtra Wasn’t the decision the reason?

Priyanka Chaturvedi also targeted

He tweeted, “Did the decision on Maharashtra create an uncomfortable situation?” was strongly opposed in the Lok Sabha. He was removed today. It happened too late and he has done a lot of damage to the organization.

Rijiju has been at loggerheads with the Supreme Court over judicial appointments

Rijiju, who has been at loggerheads with the Supreme Court over judicial appointments, became the country’s law minister on July 7, 2021. He had replaced senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ravi Shankar Prasad. At that time Rijiju, Minister of State for Sports and Minority Affairs, was promoted and included in the Union Cabinet. As law minister, Rijiju was one of the most vocal in the government in criticizing the collegium system of appointing judges to the Supreme Court and high courts. He called this system ‘different’ from the Constitution of India and said that it is not supported by the people of the country.

Rijiju’s statement of ‘anti-India gang’ of retired judges was widely discussed.

His recent remarks about some retired judges being part of an ‘anti-India gang’ also drew strong reactions. He claimed that some retired judges and some activists who are part of the ‘anti-India gang’ are trying to make the Indian judiciary play the role of the opposition party. Rijiju, 51, has held several portfolios in the BJP government, including the posts of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs and Union Minister of State for Youth and Sports (Independent Charge). After this, he was given the status of cabinet minister in the year 2021 as Union Law Minister.

Rijiju’s comment on legalizing gay marriage

When the Supreme Court was hearing petitions requesting legal recognition of same-sex marriage, he said on several occasions that the issue related to the institution of marriage should be decided by the Parliament as the Parliament represents the people and not the court. .

Rijiju faces wrath of apex court for flinching over ‘delay’ in appointments to judiciary

Rijiju also said that unlike politicians, judges do not have to face re-election. In November last year, Rijiju had to face the ire of the apex court for flinching over “delays” in appointments to the judiciary. He had said, “Never said that the government withheld the files. You don’t send files to the government, make appointments yourself and then run the show yourself.” The commission was cancelled.

Kiren Rijiju: Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said – about five crore cases are pending in Indian courts