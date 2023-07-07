Know the benefits of blueberry on National Blueberry Day 2023, from reducing cholesterol to taking care of the heart

National Blueberry Day 2023: National Blueberry Day is today i.e. on 8th July. We are celebrating this day to spread the knowledge about the health benefits of blueberries. This holiday is dedicated to our favorite, delicious, nutrient-dense, fiber-rich, and antioxidant-rich fruits. Blueberry is also loaded with many benefits for the health and well-being of our body. Let us know more about this fruit and its health benefits

benefits of eating blueberries

Helpful in reducing obesity

An element called anthocyanin is found in blueberries, which can be helpful in reducing obesity, consuming blueberries can be beneficial for those who want to lose weight.

Beneficial in maintaining digestion

If you are troubled by the problem of digestion, then include blueberry in the diet. Fiber is found in high amounts in blueberries, which can help in keeping stomach pain, gas and digestion right.

relieves stress

Due to hectic lifestyle and work pressure, in today’s time people are becoming victims of stress at an early age. You can consume blueberries to avoid stress. Antioxidants are found in it which can help in reducing stress.

helps brain development

The vitamins, minerals and phytonutrients found in it protect the brain cells. Also maintains the health of the central nervous system.

regulates cholesterol

Blueberry regulates cholesterol in the body and prevents it from getting damaged. This fruit can also help in lowering blood pressure.

Supports Heart Health

Blueberry helps prevent atherosclerosis heart attack and stroke. Fiber anthocyanin, potassium, vitamin B6 and vitamin C are found in it.

History of National Blueberry Day

Consuming blueberries regularly can be very beneficial for the human body as well as its health. An organization called Holiday Insights has declared July 8 as National Blueberry Day. Its main objective is to make people aware of the wonderful health benefits of the delicious berry. According to the website Blueberry Council, blueberries are known to be a good source of fiber, which lowers the risk of heart disease.

Low prevalence of eating blueberries in India

Eating blueberries is not very popular in India. Most of the people would not have even seen blueberry. The biggest reason behind this is that India’s climate is not suitable for blueberry production. Traditionally it is produced in cold and winter areas.