Know the full name of JCB? You would not know these things related to JCB

What is Full Form of JCB? JCB Machine. Be it a village or a city, this powerful machine definitely draws our attention towards it. At construction sites, you must have seen this yellow colored machine carrying out excavation or demolition work at some time or the other. The special thing about this machine is that it can be operated from both the sides. JCB is written in big letters on this machine and people usually call it JCB machine, but it is wrong. So what is its correct name? Let’s know-

What is the correct name of JCB machine?

Often seen on construction sites, these yellow colored machines have JCB written in big letters and people usually call it JCB machine, but it is wrong. Because JCB is the name of a company. Like- Tata, Mahindra, Maruti, Hyundai, BMW etc. The question is, if JCB is the name of the company that manufactures this mechanical vehicle, then what is its real name? The name of this machine-like vehicle used for digging, demolition and leveling the land is Backhoe Loader.

Mobile phone charger caught fire in Air India flight, why does phone or charger catch fire? Learn

How JCB Backhoe Loader works?

JCB Backhoe Loader machine works from both front and rear and the way of driving it is also different. It is operated through levers instead of steering. The driver’s cabin gets a steering wheel on one side, while on the other side there are crane-like levers. In this machine, a loader is attached on one side, which is the bigger part. Any material is lifted from it, like if there is a lot of soil lying somewhere or debris is accumulated somewhere, then loader will be used there. Backhoe is attached to the other end of the machine. It usually has a bucket attached, which is used for digging pits, lifting debris or soil. At the same time, sometimes a hydraulic hammer is also used instead of a bucket, which is used to break hard things like stone or casting.

JCB one of a kind advanced tractor

JCB machine is a form of an advanced tractor. It mainly consists of three parts, which include tractor, backhoe and loader. There is a cabin in the middle of the machine and there are stabilizer legs along with the wheels attached to it, which give stability to the machine while doing heavy work. On one side of the backhoe loader is the loader, and on the other side is the bucket attached to the backhoe. It is operated with a lever. According to the need, different types of attachments are also installed in it.

Why is the color of JCB yellow?

The color of JCB machine is yellow. Have you ever wondered why it is not red, white or any other colour? There is a special reason for this. Actually, earlier its color used to be white and red. But when work was going on at the construction site, this machine was not visible from a distance. These machines were not visible even at night. Then the companies made its color yellow, so that it can be seen from a distance whether the light is low or high. Due to the yellow color, it is visible from a distance and in such a situation, the onlookers understand that the construction work is going on there. However, keeping in view the demand of the market, this company has started making machines of red and green color as well.

What is JCB – Machine or Company?

JCB is a multinational company, which is famous worldwide for manufacturing heavy equipment like backhoe loaders. JCB machine is widely used in India. This machine is used to make heavy work easy. Whether it is related to road construction or demolition of buildings. The main use of JCB machine is mostly used in excavation. JCB India has 6 factories and a design center in the country. The company’s machines made in India are exported to more than 110 countries. These are designed and manufactured in accordance with JCB’s One Global Quality Standard. JCB has many types of products, which include Backhoe Loaders, Compactors, Excavators, Mini Excavators, Skid Steer Loaders etc.

What is the history of JCB?

JCB is counted among the world’s largest construction equipment manufacturing companies. It was established in 1945 after the Second World War. An interesting fact related to the establishment of JCB is that this company was formed just a day before the United Nations formed to establish peace in the world. The United Nations was established on October 24, 1945 and JCB Company was established on October 23, 1945. The full name of the company is JCB Excavators Limited. The JCB company, which does business in more than 150 countries, was formed with no name at the time of its inception. After all the discussions regarding the name, it was named JCB after the founder and owner of this company, Joseph Cyril Bamford. The word JCB has also been given a place in the Oxford dictionary, which means a heavy machine that is used for land construction or digging etc.

When British PM rode on JCB

JCB is just the name of a company that manufactures bulldozers and other related machines. Backhoe loader of JCB company is known as Bulldozer. JCB company manufactures more than 60 products in about 10 different categories, one of which is bulldozer. Along with this, JCB produces many other types of machines. Bulldozers are commonly used at construction sites to remove soil or debris and demolish buildings. JCB has six factories in India under the name JCB India and only machines made in India are exported to more than 110 countries under the name of JCB company. Last year, a picture from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state Gujarat went viral, in which then British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was seen mounted on a bulldozer at a JCB unit in Vadodara. Actually, JCB, the bulldozer manufacturing company, belongs to Britain and the British PM had reached Gujarat to inaugurate the JCB factory.