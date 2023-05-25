Know why Bageshwar Dham government got Y category security to Dhirendra Shastri?

Bageshwar Dham Sarkar Pandit Dhirendra Shastri(Dhirendra Shastri) will now walk under heavy security cover. Actually he has been given Y category security. Its approval has also been received from the Narendra Modi government at the Center. 8 security guards including one or two commandos are given in this category. It is known that Shastri is the head of Bageshwar Dham located in Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh.

Pandit Dhirendra Shastri received death threats

Pandit Dhirendra Shastri has come in a lot of discussion in recent times. He has already received death threats a few days back. On the phone of his cousin, a person named Amar Singh had threatened to kill him. It was said in the threatening call to prepare for Dhirendra Shastri’s thirteenth.

Dhirendra Shastri held a grand court in Bihar

in the last few days Dhirendra Shastri established his grand court in Bihar. Where a large number of devotees thronged. However, there was opposition to his program as well. There was a lot of politics in Shastri’s court. Darasan Bageshwar Dham Baba holds court and gives slips to people and solves their sorrows. Due to this, there is an allegation against him of spreading superstition.

VIDEO: ‘Babua DM Hoi Hai…’ When Dhirendra Shastri sang Sohar, devotees danced in Bageshwar court, watch video

Court refuses urgent hearing on PIL filed regarding Dhirendra Shastri’s programs

The Gujarat High Court on Wednesday declined to accord an urgent hearing to a PIL seeking a direction to the police to ensure that communal disharmony is not promoted during ‘divine durbars’ of Bageshwar Dham head Dhirendra Shastri. There should be no activity to give.

Dhirendra Shastri’s court will be held in four cities of Gujarat from May 26 to June 7

From May 26 to June 7, Dhirendra Shastri’s divine court will be held in four cities of Gujarat – Surat, Ahmedabad, Vadodara and Rajkot. The petitioner requested that the authorities be directed to prevent the speakers from using inflammatory and threatening language in the proposed programmes. The petitioner said that a case has been registered against Shastri in Rajasthan’s Udaipur for allegedly using indecent language and similar demands were made after his programs in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Bihar.