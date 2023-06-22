Know why there was ruckus in Delhi’s Mandawali regarding the temple, see picture

mandawali temple news

People protest against the removal of a part of a temple in Delhi’s Mandawali area. During this, the police was present on the spot. The video of this matter has also surfaced.

Regarding the matter, Anil Banka (DM, East Delhi) said that it was not a drive to remove the temple. Some people had encroached on the footpath next to the temple by putting up railings. We were requested by the PWD to remove the railing. We did the work of removing the railing encroaching on the footpath in a peaceful manner. The temple has not been touched.

Let us tell you that in Mandawali, Delhi, people protested against the removal of the illegal railing of the temple. When the police administration reached outside the Shani temple to break the illegal railing, people opposed it. People allege that the police administration has not only reached to remove the railing, but efforts are being made to remove the temple itself from there.

Meanwhile, the police administration has made it clear that only the illegal railing outside the temple will be removed, no harm will be done to the temple. In view of the increasing tension here, heavy police force has been deployed in Mandawali.

According to media reports, East Delhi’s DCP Amrita Guguloth also reached the spot after the uproar and tried to pacify the matter.

However, the DM of East Delhi has made it completely clear that only the railing outside the temple is to be broken, no damage was done to the temple. As soon as the information about the incident came, a large number of local people reached there and started raising slogans.