KNP Group of Institutions has made waves in the field of higher education and placement

70 students of KNP Group of Institutions got campus job, more than 100 selected for next round

Various companies in KNP Group of Institutions selected more than 70 students of the institution for jobs. Apart from these students who have secured jobs in multinational companies of the country and the world, more than 100 other students of KNP Group of Institutions have been selected for the next round. According to the institution administration, more than 30 high-profile companies reached here to offer jobs to the students through virtual and spot interviews. The offline interview was conducted in the auditorium of the Faculty of Engineering and the office of the Placement Cell of the institution.

Many students have registered for this job fair.

The tremendous enthusiasm of the students regarding this job festival can be gauged from the fact that more than 1000 students from different courses have registered for this job fair. There were also stalls set up for resume verification and mock interviews, which saw a huge turnout of 300 students. The placement expo was organized by the placement cell in hybrid mode (offline and online).

Tie up with Placement Bridge and Competition Bridge for better education and placement

KNP GROUP OF INSTITUTIONS has tied up with the country’s prestigious training edtech classes placement bridge for better placement, it is noteworthy that the placement bridge offers 200 courses in MBA, B.TECH, PHARMACY courses. Known to give % placement. Even PAY AFTER PLACEMENT courses are also run by PLACEMENT BRIDGE in MBA and B.TECH, in which students have to pay the fees from the salary after placement. Along with this, in the institution KNP Group of Institutions, in courses like BA, BSc, BCom BBA BCA, students are prepared for government exams like SSC, Bank, Railway, Vyapam for three years, for this they have tied up with Competition Bridge.

Emphasis on Experiential Learning

The KNP Group of Institutions lays great emphasis on practical education with well equipped labs for various courses.

Experiential learning is a process in which students “learn by doing” and reflect on their experiences.

The intellectual abilities of the students are developed through internship, foreign internship, research, as a result of which they become industry ready.

Placement in KNP GROUP OF INSTITUTIONS continues till the last willing student is also placed. This is the reason why the popularity of KNP GROUP OF INSTITUTIONS is continuously increasing for engineering, pharmacy and management courses and the institution has made its mark in the field of higher education and placement.

Available Courses:

The courses offered by KNP GROUP OF INSTITUTIONS include B.PHARMACY, D.PHARMACY, B.TECH, M.TECH, BBA, MBA, Global MBA, BCA, BPT, GNM, BSC Nursing, POST BASIC BSC NURSING adi pramukh hai.

