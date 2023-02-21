Knutov did not rule out the use of weapons against the Russian Federation that caused the earthquake in Turkey – News

February 21, 2023, 18:53 – BLiTZ – News

Against Turkey, it was enough to use the latest weapons, but not seismic, but kinetic. This type of weapon is capable of creating great destruction and provoking earth tremors. If desired, they can instantly destroy the center of Moscow, but it will not work to prevent such an attack, said weapons expert Yuri Knutov. The specialist explained the principle of operation of kinetic weapons, and also explained how Russia plans to defend itself against it.

The head of the Turkish Space Agency, Serdar Hussein Yildirim, announced the existence of a seismic weapon capable of provoking powerful earthquakes of 7-8 points. It can be launched from space, it cannot be detected and protected, the specialist said.

According to Yıldırım, these weapons are similar to metal power poles, about eight meters high. These rods are placed in a satellite and aimed at a specific area of ​​the Earth.

“What the Turkish specialist described is not a seismic, but a kinetic weapon. It has long been created and probably already exists. Possible carriers are reusable spacecraft, like the Boeing X-37 experimental orbital plane. This is a secret project of the Pentagon, what it does is hard to understand, but many experts believe that it can be used as a carrier of kinetic weapons, ”Yuri Knutov said.

Indeed, metal rods 8-10 meters long are used as “weapons”. As a rule, they are made of tungsten – a hard and heat-resistant material.

“If the rods are directed to a point from a height of 100 km, it just acquires a swift force. And it penetrates several hundred meters deep into the Earth. The energy released during the explosion of one such rod will be comparable to the explosion of 44 tons of TNT (that is, similar to a whole car of explosives). And if we take 10 of these rods, then we can create an explosion of great power, comparable to a serious earthquake.

Shelters, underground communications will collapse, houses will form like houses of cards. But there is no radiation. If such a rod is dropped in a seismically unstable area, and even where there is tension in the earth’s crust, then it will work like a trigger and start a chain reaction, ”the specialist described the consequences.

The use of such kinetic weapons is almost impossible to trace. After all, they are released and reach the ground in a matter of minutes. The satellite enters the dense layers of the atmosphere, drops the rods and immediately leaves.

“We just won’t have time to intercept it. That is why such weapons are dangerous for Russia as well. That is why we are creating inspector satellites that monitor this kind of satellites, which can be potential carriers of such weapons. Although most of Russia is not in a seismically dangerous zone, the destruction will still be instantaneous and terrible. Suppose they fell in the center of Moscow and the entire center in the area of ​​the Boulevard Ring will be in ruins, ”said Yuri Knutov.

So far, no country has officially tested this kind of kinetic weapon. In the event that they attack large cities, it will immediately become known which country used it.

“Turkey has no evidence, only speculation. We can talk about evidence if they find a large funnel. But given how much destruction happened there as a result of the earthquake, how many faults formed, it will be difficult to distinguish an artificial funnel from a natural one. But if fragments of such a rod are found in the rock at a depth of tens of meters, it will be clear that kinetic weapons were used, ”the specialist added.

