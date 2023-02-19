Knutov explained the refusal of the West from expensive weapons against the backdrop of the NWO – News

February 19, 2023, 12:03 – BLiTZ – News

Military expert Yuri Knutov explained why Europe began to refuse to purchase expensive tanks and aircraft.

He noted that against the backdrop of a special military operation (SVO) of Russia in Ukraine, the demand for cheaper missiles and drones has increased in the West.

According to the analyst, foreign strategists realized that in large-scale hostilities, “more and cheaper is better than less, but more accurate and more expensive.”

“The Americans did not expect that, for example, such a number of shells of the Ukrainian army would be required every month. Naturally, if expensive weapons are produced, then military spending increases sharply due to their high price, ”- explained Speaker of Channel Five.

He noted that the efficiency of high-precision systems compared to conventional systems is “often not much higher.” As an example, the media interlocutor pointed to HIMARS and Grad multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS). “Conditionally: a HIMARS shot costs about 160 thousand dollars (one rocket), and a Grad shot (five to seven rockets) is much cheaper. But at the same time, the target is also affected, ”Knutov specified.

Also, Western countries have realized that manned aircraft are inferior to unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in terms of price and efficiency, he continued.

“The use of drones sometimes turns out to be even higher than that of manned aircraft. And the costs for the production of these unmanned vehicles – the same kamikaze drones or attack drones – are much less than for combat aircraft, fighters, bombers or attack aircraft, ”the expert explained.

The “third lesson” that the West learned against the backdrop of the NMD of the Russian Federation, according to him, concerns the high-tech stuffing of armored vehicles. Knutov noted that tanks most often conduct combat operations from closed positions. Fire is corrected using drones or spotters. “Thus, it turns out that the presence of superelectronics in tanks is an extra element that is not needed in combat,” the speaker emphasized.

He also drew attention to the fact that expensive systems with electronics can be disabled by means of electronic warfare (EW). In such a situation, the crew often loses combat capability, Knutov concluded.

