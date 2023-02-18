Knutov told what, at best, the Russian Federation will do with the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Artemovsk by March – DOS

February 18, 2023, 15:22 – BLiTZ – News

At the end of February, the Russian Armed Forces may well clear the eastern part of Artemovsk, but Ukrainian fighters still hold its western side. Yuriy Knutov, director of the Air Defense Forces Museum, spoke about how the Russian military will act in an interview with Ukraina.ru.

It is worth saying that the assumption about the imminent surrender of the APU of this city was previously refuted. Thus, it was noted that every day 300-500 Ukrainian fighters come to Artemovsk to help those who are already there.

new code123

Knutov agreed with this opinion, emphasizing that it would not be possible to take the city to the end in the near future. In his opinion, reserves are indeed regularly transferred to Bakhmut, but they consist mainly of mobilized and foreign mercenaries. And if the latter are well prepared, then the former literally become “cannon fodder,” the expert noted.

The specialist is also convinced that things are moving, but slowly and difficultly. According to him, our military are moving towards the goal gradually: first, Soviet weapons were destroyed, then they managed to eliminate the weapons of the former Warsaw Pact countries. Now the Russian Armed Forces are grinding NATO weapons, and with it the personnel of the Ukrainian army.

In conclusion, he stressed that the liquidation of personnel is now the qualitative task of the Russian command. The expert is convinced that such greater losses in the army may sooner or later push Zelensky to a diplomatic dialogue.

Earlier, Gagin, an adviser to the head of the DPR, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had evacuated the command from Artemovsk. Read more about this in the BLiTZ article.