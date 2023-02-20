Knutov told what kind of military assistance Russia needs – News

February 20, 2023, 15:19 – BLiTZ – News

The West has repeatedly raised the topic of arms and ammunition supplies to Russia from China and Iran. However, neither the United States nor Ukraine has any evidence, Volodymyr Zelensky admitted. What kind of weapons Russia needs today and whether China will provide us with military assistance, Yuri Knutov, a military specialist and weapons expert, told the BLiTZ.

“We have a need for microelectronics, but we are already covering it ourselves. Enterprises are being set up in Zelenograd and elsewhere, which completely meet our needs for microcircuits for the defense industry. Everything that is needed, we ourselves are able to produce. Everything else we have is no worse than Chinese, and in many positions it is better, ”the specialist noted.

China itself needs ammunition in case of a conflict with the United States

Active operations within the NWO require a large amount of ammunition. Theoretically, China could supply them to Russia. But even here our country does not experience serious difficulties.

“Back in Soviet times, there were many enterprises that could produce such supplies in huge volumes. Now it is easier for us to restore these enterprises. This requires certain investments, but, in any case, there is a base. “Rostec” in the latest statement said that it increased the volume of production on a number of items. Something about ammunition. We cover this need with our own production,” Yuri Knutov is convinced.

The specialist recalled how, at the beginning of the NMD, the army experienced a shortage of drones. I even had to convert conventional UAVs for these purposes. However, this issue was quickly resolved.

“Almaz-Antey has launched the production of quadrocopters in sufficient volume. Now there is already a struggle not for quantity, but for quality. So I would not say that China can somehow actively help us in this matter now. Although the West spread rumors about such military assistance to Russia from a number of countries. But just a week ago, the Americans reported that they had not found evidence of such deliveries, ”added the weapons expert.

In addition, China is not interested in Russian military assistance, as it fears Western sanctions. Beijing is in a rather difficult position today and would not like to aggravate its relations with the United States.

“China has its own difficulties, because there are prerequisites for the fact that after Russia the West is seriously planning to take over the PRC. Naturally, the country needs to have its own stocks of weapons and military equipment. In the event of a conflict, Beijing should be able to confront the US. It is this issue that China is now concerned about,” the analyst concluded.

