koderma scholarship scam case retired clerk and computer operator arrested jbj

Investigation found fake names and schools of many students

The team was formed on the instructions of the DC after the matter of scam in pre-matric, post-matric and matric-cum-means scholarship given by the welfare department to the minority students came to light. When the formed investigation team investigated the matter, there were many surprising revelations. Confirming the discrepancy in the investigation report submitted to the DC, it was said about the discrepancy in the records of 10 schools. In the account of 1433 children, the scholarship amount was claimed to be transferred. Most of them the amount was not transferred to the child’s account. There were also names of some children whose school and home addresses were found to be fake.