Koderma’s children topped Jharkhand Board’s 10th and 12th Science this time too, DC Aditya Ranjan congratulated

Koderma Bazar: Jharkhand Academic Council declared the result of Matriculation and Inter Science examination on Tuesday. This year also Koderma won. According to the released result, the result of Koderma district in Matriculation and Inter Science has topped in the entire state. Last year also Koderma district stood first in both the examinations. After the release of the results, Deputy Commissioner Aditya Ranjan held a press conference on Tuesday and congratulated everyone on Koderma district topping the entire state in the matriculation and intermediate examinations.

DC Aditya Ranjan said that along with Project Rail and Impact, the officers, personnel and teachers and students associated with PMU worked hard, as a result of which Koderma’s result in both the examinations was excellent, like last year. Everyone deserves congratulations for this. He told that this year the result of Koderma district is 99.041 in matriculation examination result, which is more than all the districts of the state. This year 12,525 students appeared in the matriculation examination. In this, 12405 students passed, the number of students who passed in the first division was 9824, the number of students who passed in the second division was 2474, while only 107 candidates passed in the third division.

Similarly, Koderma’s enthusiasm in Inter Science also remained intact in the entire state this year as well as last year. The district’s result percentage in Inter Science was 97.20 percent, which is the highest in the entire state. 1705, whereas only 23 students got second division. DFO Suraj Kumar Singh, DDC Rituraj, SDO Sandeep Kumar Meena etc were present on the occasion.

Like last year, the way Koderma’s result has topped in the entire state in this year’s matriculation and inter-science results, it seems that Project Rail proved to be a boon in the excellent performance of the students in both the examinations. Students appearing in matriculation and intermediate examinations last year through Project Rail in the district under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Aditya Ranjan for the purpose of bringing the messed up education system back on track due to time and to instill confidence in the students. The preparation of the girl students was done, for this a team of expert teachers was prepared on the instructions of DC, as well as the responsibility of the PMU team formed under Project Rail was given to the then SDO Manish Kumar. Many officers and personnel were included in the team. Under Project Rail, weekly test of students was taken. The question paper prepared by expert teachers was included in the test exam. Under the able guidance of DDC Rituraj and other officers and personnel, this year also the preparation of students was done by expert teachers and expected According to this year also Koderma got the top position in the entire state by performing brilliantly in both the examinations.

Deputy Commissioner Aditya Ranjan said that due to the untiring efforts of Project Rail, Project Impact, PMU members, all the teachers, Koderma has achieved the top position in the state for the second consecutive year in the matriculation and intermediate examinations, which is a moment of pride for the district. Wishing the successful students for their bright future, he said that with everyone’s cooperation Koderma got this good fortune.