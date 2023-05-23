Kohli disappointed as RCB did not reach the playoffs, spoke of a strong comeback

New Delhi, May 23 (Hindustan Times). Former team captain Virat Kohli is quite disappointed with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) not being able to qualify for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 playoffs. He has thanked the fans as well as fellow players and team management. Along with this, there is a strong talk of coming back next year.

Virat Kohli tweeted on Tuesday, writing that a season which had some good moments, but unfortunately we missed the target. We are disappointed but we must hold our heads high. I am thankful to our loyal supporters for supporting us every step of the way. Kohli further said that many thanks to the coaches, management and my teammates. With this, he said that our goal is to make a strong comeback.

It is noteworthy that in IPL 2023, RCB’s journey ended at number 6 with 14 points. The team got 7 wins and 7 losses in 14 matches. The team had to win their last league game against Gujarat Titans, the No. 1 team this season, to qualify for the playoffs. In this match played on 21 May, RCB lost against Gujarat and could not qualify for the playoffs. After the defeat of RCB, now Mumbai Indians managed to qualify for the playoffs.

This season has been great for Virat Kohli as a batsman. He also scored a century in the match against Gujarat, but due to the century of Shubman Gill, RCB lost in this match. This season Kohli scored a total of 639 runs in 14 matches. During this, he also scored two consecutive centuries. Also scored six half-centuries. Virat Kohli has come at number one in terms of scoring most centuries in IPL. He has a total of seven centuries to his name.