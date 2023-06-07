Kolhapur: Situation deteriorated due to mobile status on Aurangzeb, lathi charge after stone pelting and violence

Kolhapur, 07 June (Hindustan Times). In Maharashtra’s Kolhapur district, there was a ruckus when the photo of Mughal ruler Aurangzeb was used as a status on mobile phones. Some boys had put Aurangzeb’s photo on their mobile status and some objectionable things were also written on them. Angered by this, a large number of people took to the streets on Wednesday to express their protest. This worsened the situation. The police had to resort to lathi charge to control the people who resorted to stone pelting and violence. Till the time of writing the news, six people have been arrested in this case. As a precautionary measure, prohibitory orders have been imposed in the district till June 19.

The 350th anniversary of the coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is being celebrated in the country. Kolhapur was an important part of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s Swarajya. On Tuesday, in Kolhapur itself, some anti-social elements put photos of Shivaji Maharaj’s enemy Mughal emperor Aurangzeb on their mobile status. As a result, resentment spread among a section of people. Some organizations had called for a Kolhapur bandh on Wednesday. As a result, the situation went out of control in Kolhapur city on Wednesday when people took to the streets during the bandh. People demonstrated demanding strict action against anti-social elements having the status of Aurangzeb. During this, there were incidents of sloganeering and stone pelting on the streets. Police had to lathicharge to control the violent people. A curfew-like situation prevailed in the entire Kolhapur city. However, prohibitory orders have been implemented in the district till June 19 by deploying police force on a large scale in the city.

The state Home Ministry has ordered peace in Kolhapur. Kolhapur’s in-charge minister Deepak Kesarkar said that 6 people having the status of Aurangzeb have been arrested. Kesarkar informed that action has been taken against the culprits. He said that strict action will be taken against those responsible for this incident. As Kesarkar, efforts are on to make the situation normal in Kolhapur.

State Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that those who praised Aurangzeb in Maharashtra cannot be forgiven. Fadnavis has instructed the Kolhapur district police to take strict action against the culprits. He said that if someone is doing wrong, then action should be taken against him. Bring the situation under immediate control. Such instructions have been given by the Home Department. Along with this, the police have been instructed to keep a close watch on other districts of the state as a precautionary measure. However, Fadnavis has appealed to the patriotic organizations to maintain peace.