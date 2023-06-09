Kolhapur: Situation getting normal after violence, 36 people arrested so far in the case

Kolhapur Violence: Normalcy is slowly returning to Maharashtra’s Kolhapur a day after violence broke out on Wednesday during a protest against some locals allegedly posting an objectionable audio message with Tipu Sultan’s picture as a social media status. Has been A police officer gave this information. At least 36 people have been arrested so far in connection with the violence and cases have been registered, he added.

Use of mild force to disperse protesters

Businessmen opened their establishments in Kolhapur city and people were seen buying daily essentials from the shops. Tension prevailed in the city on Tuesday after two men allegedly posted an objectionable audio message with a picture of 18th-century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan as their social media status. A large number of protesters reached Shivaji Chowk on Wednesday against the alleged use of Tipu Sultan’s picture. During this violence erupted due to stone pelting. Police used mild force to disperse hundreds of protesters.

Three cases registered in connection with the riots

Kolhapur Superintendent of Police Mahendra Pandit said the situation was under control on Wednesday afternoon and district in-charge minister Deepak Kesarkar held a peace committee meeting in the evening. He said that members of various organizations and communities took a pledge to maintain peace in the city. “Precautionary measures have been taken and patrolling is going on along with deployment of police in sensitive areas of the city and district,” he said. When asked about the situation in the city, Pandit said, the situation is slowly returning to normal. Shops have started reopening in the main market area. He said that three cases have been registered in connection with the riots on Wednesday.

So far 36 people have been arrested in connection with the violence.

The official said that 36 people have been arrested so far in connection with the violence, adding that in addition, five cases related to the objectionable post have been registered. Police said that in two of these cases, five people, including teenagers, have been detained. According to a release from the district administration, Minister Kesarkar has directed the administration to form separate peace committees involving members of all communities to ensure peaceful conduct of all festivals. He has also directed the formation of an independent committee to prevent any communal discord in the city, the release said.