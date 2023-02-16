Kolokoltsev dismissed the heads of the Moscow GUMVD for refusing asylum to a Latvian blogger

February 16, 2023, 17:04 – BLiTZ – News The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev dismissed the deputy head of the Department for Migration of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation for Moscow, police colonel Igor Dudnik and the head of the refugee department Tatyana Dmitrieva for a formal approach to considering citizens’ applications. It is reported by “Ministry of Internal Affairs Media”.

According to the official representative of the ministry, Irina Volk, this is a refusal to grant asylum to the Latvian writer, blogger and publicist Sergei Vasiliev, who was forced to leave his country in connection with criminal prosecution because of his active work in support of the residents of Donbass.

“The audit showed that the statement of Sergei Vasiliev was considered superficially by authorized officials, without taking into account all the circumstances, including the presence of a threat to his life and health in the territory of the state of permanent residence,” Volk said in the message.

She clarified that the earlier decision to refuse to grant Vasiliev temporary asylum has now been annulled. Soon the issue will be resolved in a positive way.

Earlier it was reported that the Minister of Internal Affairs of Russia Vladimir Kolokoltsev clarified the procedure for deprivation of citizenship of the Russian Federation.

According to him, if a person received Russian citizenship by birth, then he cannot be deprived of it. However, a citizen can voluntarily refuse it, the head of the department specified.

Read more in the BLiTZ article.

