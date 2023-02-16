HomeNewsKolokoltsev fired two employees...

Kolokoltsev fired two employees of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Moscow for refusing asylum to a writer from Latvia

By News Desk
Kolokoltsev fired two employees of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Moscow for refusing asylum to a writer from Latvia

The Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev fired two employees of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for Moscow for refusing asylum to a writer from Latvia. This was announced on Thursday, February 16, by the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs, Irina Volk.

Kolokoltsev dismissed Police Colonel Igor Dudnik, Deputy Head of the Migration Department of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for Moscow, and Police Colonel Tatyana Dmitrievts, Head of the Department for Refugees, Temporary Asylum and IDPs of the Department for Migration of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for Moscow. The reason for the dismissals was a formal approach to the consideration of citizens’ applications.

The Russian-speaking Latvian writer Sergei Vasiliev was forced to leave the territory of Latvia, as a number of states began criminal prosecution of him due to his active volunteer work in support of the residents of Donbass. In this regard, he arrived in Russia and applied to the Department of Internal Affairs of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for Moscow with a request to grant him temporary asylum.

Pakistan injecting counterfeit INR through multiple routes
Trending
Pakistan injecting counterfeit INR through multiple routes

“The audit showed that the statement of Sergei Vasiliev was considered superficially by authorized officials, without taking into account all the circumstances, including the presence of a threat to his life and health in the territory of the state of permanent residence,” Irina Volk clarifies.

As a result, the writer was unreasonably denied temporary asylum. At this point, it has been cancelled.

“In the near future, the issue of granting temporary asylum to the applicant on the territory of the Russian Federation will be resolved positively,” the representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs specified.

Earlier, on January 16, it was reported that the Ministry of Internal Affairs was ready to consider the issue of resolving the legal status of French journalist Adrian Boke, who had applied for asylum in Russia, if he submitted an appropriate application, taking into account information about the persecution of the journalist for his active pro-Russian position. Adrian Boke, who visited the Donbass as a volunteer and military expert on NATO weapons, asked the Russian authorities to grant him political asylum in mid-December 2022.

Since February 24, 2022, Russia has been conducting a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision to start it was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

For latest updates and news follow BLiTZ on Google News, YouTube, Facebook, and also on Twitter.

- A word from our sponsors -

Most Popular

Leave a Comment

Previous article
EC abandons plan to impose sanctions against Russian nuclear sector – News

More from Author

News

EC abandons plan to impose sanctions against Russian nuclear sector – News

February 16, 2023, 22:04 - BLiTZ - News The European Commission...
News Desk -
News

Susan Wojcicki steps down as YouTube CEO

Susan Wojcicki on February 16 reported in blog service that leaves...
News Desk -
News

Fighter Makhachev denied allegations of doping

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev, receiving an award and a gift...
News Desk -
News

What not to do on a holiday

February 16, 2023, 21:35 - BLiTZ - News Shrovetide is a...
News Desk -

- A word from our sponsors -

Read Now

EC abandons plan to impose sanctions against Russian nuclear sector – News

February 16, 2023, 22:04 - BLiTZ - News The European Commission abandoned its intention to impose sanctions restrictions on the nuclear sector of the Russian Federation and its representatives. Such information is shared by Politico, citing unnamed diplomats. The executive body of the European Union initially notified...

Susan Wojcicki steps down as YouTube CEO

Susan Wojcicki on February 16 reported in blog service that leaves the post of head of YouTube. "Today <...> I have decided to step down as head of YouTube and start a new chapter dedicated to my family, health and personal projects," Wojcicki said. In total, Alphabet Inc. ...

Fighter Makhachev denied allegations of doping

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev, receiving an award and a gift from the head of Dagestan, Sergei Melikov, on February 16, denied allegations of doping. Makhachev stressed that there are no accusations from the UFC or the anti-doping commission against him. He connected the rumors with the...

What not to do on a holiday

February 16, 2023, 21:35 - BLiTZ - News Shrovetide is a traditional Russian holiday celebrated at the end of February. Previously, we have already talked about the rites on Shrovetide week. The BLiTZ learned about what not to do on Maslenitsa 2023. In 2023, Pancake Week...

How to get bedbugs out of the apartment yourself – News

February 16, 2023, 21:27 - BLiTZ - News The most effective and easiest way to get rid of bedbugs in an apartment is to call a special pest control service, but such treatment will cost the homeowner quite a lot, especially since a second procedure is often...

The UN responded to calls to exclude Russia from the organization

The UN believes that calls for the exclusion of Russia from the world organization do not contribute to achieving peace in Ukraine. This was stated on February 16 at a briefing by the official representative of the Secretary General of the United Nations, Stéphane Dujarric. “We do...

Armed Forces of Ukraine in Artemovsk mistakenly blew up an infantry fighting vehicle with wounded National Guardsmen – News

February 16, 2023, 21:22 - BLiTZ - News On February 12, near Artyomovsk (Bakhmut), Ukrainian militants from the 53rd mechanized brigade mistakenly destroyed two Pbv-501 infantry fighting vehicles, in which there were at least 15 wounded servicemen of the 4th operational brigade of the National Guard of...

Biden’s visit to Poland could be a bad signal for Kyiv – DOS

February 16, 2023, 21:07 - BLiTZ - News American leader Joe Biden during his upcoming visit to Poland may send a bad signal to Kyiv and his allies, writes The Spectator. Observers of the publication recalled that Biden will visit Warsaw from February 20 to 22. Western...

In the United States urged to consider the possibility of using kamikaze drones against ships

February 16, 2023, 21:02 - BLiTZ - News The commander of the US Marine Corps, General David Berger, announced a possible expansion of the use of loitering ammunition and kamikaze drones in the Indo-Pacific region. Berger expressed hope that the US Navy ships in the region will be...

SBU conducted searches in the building of the Ukrainian Football Association

Employees of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) began conducting searches in the administrative building of the Ukrainian Football Association (UAF), known as the Football House. This was announced on February 16 by Ukrainian journalist Konstantin Andriyuk. “And this is not just some superficial inspection, the searches...

Tikhaya Street in Orenburg will be expanded to four lanes

In Orenburg, they intend to expand Tikhaya Street, leading to the site of the special economic zone (SEZ) "Orenburg". The corresponding decision was made at a field meeting at the site. "Decided. Definitely, it is necessary to make Tikhaya Street four-lane. The Department of Capital...

Promoters of hijab want to hijack rights of women

The ongoing anti-mullah regime protests in Iran began when Iranian ayatollahs forced girls and women in putting-on hijab while members of Iran’s cruel Morality Police alias Sharia Police murdered Mahsa Amini for the “crime” of not wearing hijab. In 2022, a hijab-clad female student named Ilham in India’s...

Copyright © BLiTZ | All Rights Reserved

%d bloggers like this: