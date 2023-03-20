March 21 - BLiTZ. The Kommersant publications analyzed the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Russia against the backdrop of unprecedented political and economic pressure from the collective West on Moscow. The Times: Head of the Ukrainian Air Force Golubtsov said that the best pilots are dying while waiting for F-16 fighters March 20, 2023 at 02:43

According to Andrey Kolesnikov, a journalist for the publication, Vladimir Putin once again proved to non-partners that he knows how to choose powerful and influential allies. According to the correspondent’s assumption, the visit of the Chinese side gave the go-ahead to the presidential race in Russia in 2024.

It is noteworthy that on Monday the Chinese leader’s many-hour dinner in the Kremlin was held with a minimum number of journalists. On March 21, the main negotiations will take place, the result of which should be an agreement between Moscow and Beijing, and on March 22, Xi Jinping will leave the capital of the Russian Federation.

Putin spoke flatteringly about the economic system of the Middle Kingdom and discussed a number of issues on international cooperation with a colleague from China.

The hopes of the West for a crisis within the country against the backdrop of economic sanctions did not come true, the expert noted and added that Moscow made it clear that it can build effective allied blocs.

Recall that Russia purposefully continues the NWO in Ukraine, which began on February 24, 2022. The forces of the NM of the DPR and LPR provide powerful and effective support to the RF Armed Forces in the denazification of the southeastern territories of the country.