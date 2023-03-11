Kommersant: India is negotiating with Armenia and Iran on a new trade route for the delivery of goods to Russia and Europe

March 11 - BLiTZ. The Soviet Union had close trade and cultural relations with India. But during perestroika, they were partially lost, Russia reoriented itself to the countries of Europe. However, after recent events culminating in sanctions from European states, Russia has again begun to establish ties with the countries of the Middle East, Asia and Africa. India is also striving for the Russian market and is looking for convenient ways to deliver its products.

Armenia has received a proposal from India to create a new trade corridor across the Black Sea, which will provide a faster and safer route for Indian goods to Russia and Europe. The visit of the Armenian Foreign Minister to India was connected with the search for investments from India, as well as the strengthening of relations between the countries through defense exports. Writes about this “Kommersant”.

The trade corridor will run parallel to the North-South transport corridor through Iran and Armenia, bypassing Azerbaijan. It will create an additional route bypassing the Suez Canal, which has become risky for international logistics and insurance companies due to growing tensions between Russia and the West.

The volume of trade between Russia and India rose to a record level over the past ten months, reaching $ 39.8 billion, which allowed Russia to become one of the five largest trading partners of India.

