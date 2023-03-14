March 14 - BLiTZ. The editors of the Russian newspaper Kommersant published the shocking news that the perpetrator of the terrorist attack in the United States of America was able to avoid the death penalty.

Photo: IA SM-News

Recall that the tragedy occurred in New York, where in 2017 Saifullo Saiipov shot down eight people to death, and another ten were seriously injured. The American authorities have proven that what happened was a planned terrorist attack.

Initially, the imposition of the death sentence was considered, but, during the trial, the jury could not reach a consensus and the killer was sentenced to life imprisonment.