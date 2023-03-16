Kommersant: The EU has outlined an unrealistic path that cannot be taken to achieve energy independence

March 16 - BLiTZ. As he writes "<a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.kommersant.ru/doc/5876073">businessman</a>”, The European Commission presented two documents at once aimed at overcoming dependence on China. According to the publication, both of these initiatives look like abstract goals, rather than a clear plan for action. One bill is called "On Clean Industry", the other - "On the most important raw materials."

Note that China accounts for more than 90 percent of the supply of some parts used in solar panels. China is also increasing its dominance in the production of wind turbines and electric vehicles. As a result, the European Union is directly dependent on China.

In addition, now the EU is almost entirely dependent on the import of most types of minerals, and China is their key supplier to Europe. In particular, China recycles 58 percent of the world’s lithium, 65 percent of cobalt, and more than a third of nickel and copper.

In this regard, attempts at the level of laws to limit China’s influence on the European consumer look like nothing more than a fight against windmills.