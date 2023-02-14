Kommersant’s experts told what the Russians will spend on and what they will save on February 14

February 14, 2023, 12:41 – BLiTZ – News Experts interviewed by Kommersant told what Russians will spend on and what they will save on on Valentine’s Day, which is celebrated in a number of countries on February 14.

So, Alexander Shokurov, CEO of Kokos Group, said that the average checks of Russians on the eve of the holiday for the purchase of household appliances and electronics, as well as household goods will decrease, for jewelry, on the contrary, they will rise by 5-10%. Sokolov chain director Vyacheslav Kornilov told the publication that demand for jewelry is expected to rise by March 8, not February 14.

Mikhail Burmistrov, General Director of Infoline-Analytics, in turn, believes that on the eve of the anniversary of the start of the CBO, the Russians will not increase consumption, despite the upcoming holidays.

Meanwhile, a number of grocery chains have noted an increase in demand for chocolate, fruits, berries and sparkling wines. The network “Letual” also noted the growth in demand for a number of categories of goods.

Alexey Vanchugov, Managing Partner of Vanchugov & Partners, noted that by February 14, Russians traditionally choose inexpensive gifts.

Earlier, Elena Drapeko, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Culture, told how Russians can forget about Valentine’s Day. According to her, this will happen when the Orthodox Day of Peter and Fevronia (July 8, Day of Family, Love and Fidelity) takes root. Read more about this in the BLiTZ article.

