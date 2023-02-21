February 21, 2023, 21:35 – BLiTZ – News

Vladimir Konstantinov, head of the Crimean parliament, said that expanding the zone of the special operation to the city of Odessa would provide security for Crimea. He announced this on the air of the TV channel “Crimea 24”.

In his address to the Federal Assembly, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the supply of long-range ammunition to Ukraine will force the Russian Federation to move the threat away from the borders.

Konstantinov stressed that only the return of Odessa under Russian control will ensure the safety of the inhabitants of Crimea from possible missile attacks.

“Only the return of the hero city of Odessa under the control of the Russian Federation will give us, the Crimeans, a security guarantee that missiles of any range will not hit the territory of the peninsula,” Konstantinov said.

At the end of January, the acting governor of the Kherson region, Vladimir Saldo, expressed confidence that Odessa and Kherson would come under the control of the Russian Federation.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Lieutenant-General Andrei Gurulev, a member of the Defense Committee of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are suffering huge losses near Artemivsk and Maryinka.

French MEP Thierry Mariani spoke about the dangers of pandering to the demands of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to the deputy, if you blindly follow the requests of the Ukrainian president, the European Union will face economic collapse.