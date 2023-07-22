Korea Open: Indian pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty in final, beat China in semi-finals

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy And chirag shetty The star Indian pair stormed into the final of the Korea Open Super 500 badminton tournament with a thrilling straight-game win over world number two Chinese pair of Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang on Saturday in Yeosu. The world number three Indian pair registered a 21-15, 24-22 win over the second seeded Chinese pair in a 40-minute match at the Jinnam Stadium. After the last two defeats, the pair of Satwik and Chirag registered their first win over the Chinese pair. The pair of Satwik and Chirag have won Indonesia Super 1000 and Swiss Open Super 500 titles this year.

This pair will clash in the final

The pair of Satwik and Chirag will face either Indonesia’s top seeds Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Riyan Ardianto or Korea’s Kang Min Hyuk and Seo Seung Jae in the title match. One of these two pairs will make it to the finals. The Chinese players, who won the Thailand and India Open this year, came into the match with a 2-0 head-to-head record, but it was a different day as the Indian pair won their last tournament in June, the Indonesia Open, to reach their second consecutive final.

Chirag and Satwik pair on career best third ranking, recently won Indonesia Open

Score tied many times

Both the pair held small rallies and attacked the weakness of the Chinese pair. The result was that the pairs reached each other from 3-3 to 5-5. India had a slight lead of 7-5 but Liang hit the spot between the two. However, the Indian players managed to take a three-point lead at the interval after Liang found the net. The lead became 14-8 after the Chinese found the net and went long distances. After this, Satwik hit his trademark smash but the Chinese pair got few points, mainly due to Chirag’s judgment error on the backline.

won the first game brilliantly

Chirag and Satwik dominated the match to make the score 19-12 and then easily won the first game. The second game also saw a close contest between the two pairs. Initially the score was tied at 2-2 and 8-8. The Chinese players then played some wide shots, which would increase India’s lead to 14-9. The pair of Kang and Chang scored three points in a row. After this, there was a tough fight between the two pairs and the excitement increased as the match progressed. The score was tied at 18-18 and 19-19.

close second game

Chirag then created a match point opportunity with a brilliant smash but Satwik made a mistake in the service, which made the score 20-20. Satwik once again created a match point chance for India but Chang’s brilliant pass also missed this chance. After this, Chang gave India a third chance of match point by playing the shuttle at the net, but the score once again became equal to 22-22 with Keng’s brilliant effort. India got the fourth match point after this and this time Satwik made no mistake.