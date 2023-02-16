February 16, 2023, 17:36 – BLiTZ – News For the first time in six years, South Korea’s Ministry of Defense called the DPRK military an “enemy” in its 2022 Defense White Paper. This is reported by the Yonhap publication, citing informed sources.

The correspondent of the BLiTZ turned to the chairman of the Union of Afghan Veterans, Franz Klintsevich, to find out what risks a possible armed conflict between the two Koreas could lead to for Russia.

“Nothing good for the Russian Federation, as a country that borders on the DPRK, this does not bode well”

“Of course, this can become a big problem for us,” the expert noted. – If Pyongyang and Seoul start an open armed confrontation, the United States, whose military advisers sit at the headquarters of the South Korean army, will definitely fit into it. This does not bode well for the Russian Federation, as a country that borders on the DPRK.”

The DOS interlocutor is convinced that a war between North and South Korea will take place in the foreseeable future. Moreover, Klintsevich believes that nuclear weapons will be used in its course.

“The Americans are well aware that we will support North Korea in difficult times!”

“This is not happening by chance,” the public figure noted. Washington intends to surround Russia with hotbeds of conflict in order to provoke its collapse. We see that everything is not easy in Central Asia and the Caucasus, where local wars break out every now and then. About Ukraine, I generally keep quiet! And now – the Far East. After all, the Americans are well aware that we will support North Korea in difficult times! Therefore, they need blood from their noses to arrange a catastrophe in that region.”

According to the DOS interlocutor, the Americans are counting on the fact that Russia, being drawn into a large number of military conflicts along its borders, will be “unbalanced.”

“Washington believes that in this case they will be able to easily pull off an orange revolution in our country”

“In Washington, they think that in this case they will be able to easily pull off an orange revolution in our country,” Klintsevich explained. – But I hope that the White House regulars will watch the broadcast from the rally-concert in Luzhniki, which will be held on February 22 with the participation of Vladimir Putin. Let them see how strong and united our people are!”

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported that the DPRK plans to strengthen its armed forces. The department clarified that this is being done in response to increased threats from the United States.

