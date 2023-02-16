February 16, 2023, 14:18 – BLiTZ – News A year ago, a special military operation began, which tested the strength of the military alliance between Russia and Belarus. This test was successfully passed by the allied state. A joint grouping of troops was created on the territory of Belarus, which is actively preparing for action. The question is what will bring Russia closer cooperation and joint military efforts with Belarus. Igor Korotchenko, editor-in-chief of the National Defense magazine, answered these questions in an interview with MK.

He noted that close military cooperation between Russia and Belarus already exists, and a joint grouping of troops has already been created. Joint military planning is taking place, and Belarusian carrier aircraft have been adapted for the use of Russian nuclear weapons. The Belarusian KGB and its special operations forces are considered highly professional and provide significant support to Russia.

Korotchenko proposes to connect the enterprises of the military-industrial complex of Belarus directly to the Russian state defense order. Belarus can help Russia with territory, intelligence and analytics in solving the problems of the NWO. The ability of a Russian group to conduct military operations from the territory of Belarus also deters significant forces of the Ukrainian army along the Ukrainian-Belarusian border, and this prevents Kyiv from transferring additional forces to the Donbass.

Thus, Belarus is an important strategic partner for Russia.

Korotchenko does not think that the Belarusian army will participate in a joint offensive, but for Russia, even the possibility of using the territory of Belarus to develop offensive operations is a strategic value.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Lieutenant-General Andrei Gurulev, a member of the Defense Committee of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are suffering huge losses near Artemivsk and Maryinka.

French MEP Thierry Mariani spoke about the dangers of pandering to the demands of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to the deputy, if you blindly follow the requests of the Ukrainian president, the European Union will face economic collapse.

