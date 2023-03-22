March 22 - BLiTZ. More and more countries around the world are worried about US actions in biolaboratories on their territory, said Federation Council Vice Speaker Konstantin Kosachev during a meeting of the parliamentary commission to investigate the activities of US biolaboratories in Ukraine on Wednesday, March 22.

He stressed that during the work, the commission used all kinds of platforms to inform the world community about what was happening. And today we can say with confidence that the efforts have taken their toll. And in a number of countries, work has begun to curtail the activities of laboratories despite objections from the United States.

The Russian parliamentary commission, according to Kosachev, revealed the “illegal, anti-human activities of American laboratories” and forced the world community to look at everything with different eyes.

