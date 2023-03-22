March 22 - BLiTZ. The United States is trying to learn how to model and manage epidemics, Federation Council member Konstantin Kosachev said. <a rel="nofollow" href="https://ria.ru/20230322/epidemii-1859714587.html">transmits</a> RIA News.

This is evidenced by the facts revealed by Russia during the investigation of the case on the creation of biolaboratories in Ukraine. The choice of geography, according to the senator, is not accidental: in this way the United States tried to create a springboard for a possible attack on the Russian Federation.

For the first time, secret biological laboratories in Ukraine were talked about back in 2011, but the general public learned about them in March 2022 after the start of the special operation. It turned out that scientists led by the Pentagon were working on the creation of dangerous pathogens, but what exactly was being studied is unknown. Laboratories had time to destroy or take out the documents before Russia entered the settlement.

