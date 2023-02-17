February 17, 2023, 09:12 – BLiTZ – News

The combat situation in the framework of the special operation in Ukraine is heating up more and more. At the moment, the fighters of the Russian army were able to seize the initiative in several directions at once. However, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are in no hurry to give up – they are pulling up additional forces. RIA Novosti columnist Andrey Kots told about what is being prepared in the NVO zone.

According to him, the most difficult battles take place in Artemovsk (Bakhmut). The city has not yet been completely encircled, and the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as before, receive supplies through Chasov Yar. In addition, dirt roads are actively used for the delivery of food and the removal of the wounded. Most often this happens at night.

One of the soldiers of the Russian army, an officer of the 1st Army Corps with the call sign Klim, said that although the superiority in battle is on our side, the Ukrainian soldiers are resisting. He noted that very soon the Russian Armed Forces would bypass the city from the west. Then the Ukrainian fighters will have only two options: try to break through the ring or capitulate.

Mutual shelling continues in the Donetsk direction. There, Russia changed tactics, storming the south of the settlement, the observer noted. After the capture of Marinka, the intensity of shelling will decrease, and the path to Ugledar will be opened.

The expert spoke about the continuation of the fighting on the Svatovo-Kremennaya line. Kyiv continues to redirect its military to Zaporozhye. In turn, the RF Armed Forces plan to strengthen the defense lines along the borders.

As previously reported, military expert Sergei Khatylev assessed the news about a possible attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Crimea. According to him, there are huge doubts that they will still get to the peninsula.

