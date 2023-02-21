Mikhail Kovalchuk, President of the National Research Center (NRC) Kurchatov Institute, told Izvestia on February 21 that society had consolidated over the year of the special operation (SVO) to protect Donbass.

“The country is starting to restore mobilization readiness. And not in the sense of recruiting a military registration and enlistment office, but in general mobilization readiness to respond to emergency situations. We have always been very well prepared for this,” he stressed.

In addition, Kovalchuk said that the SVO influenced the creation of a unified technological landscape in science, and the current realities contribute to the purification of an alien ideology, “all this is aimed at” recovery “.

The head of the Kurchatov Institute also added that Russia is currently moving along the path of economic development. He added that the NWO has become “a trigger for the launch of the industry.”

“I think that everything is going right,” Kovalchuk concluded.

On December 31, Russian President Vladimir Putin, in his New Year’s address to the Russians, said that 2022 was a period of difficult decisions for the powerful consolidation of society. He noted that during this time the Russian Federation embarked on the path of gaining full sovereignty. Putin also stressed that the fateful decisions made last year became a milestone that laid the foundation for the common future of Russians.

The special operation to protect Donbass is one of the main topics of the presidential address to the Federal Assembly, the broadcast of which began at 12:00 on Tuesday, February 21. Putin speaks at the Gostiny Dvor in Moscow. This event is attended by members of the SVO.

Putin announced the start of the NWO on February 24, 2022. The decision to conduct a special operation was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the LPR and DPR due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.