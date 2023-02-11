Connect with us
Полчища грызунов атакуют города Франции

“KP”: France attacked by rats

February 11 – BLiTZ. France was attacked by a multi-million army of rats. The fact that rodents pose a real danger to the country was told on the pages of Le Parisien.

Journalists reported that in Lyon the number of rats has already exceeded the number of residents of the city. And in Bordeaux there are already 2 times more residents.

Rosselkhoznadzor: wild animals die en masse after rodent poisoning with hazardous pesticides

January 24, 2023 at 10:54 am

As reported on the pages of the publication “TVNZ”, in France, the demand for rat-catchers has increased dramatically. Now they need 35% more than last year.

According to experts, the reason for the increase in rats in the country is due to the increase in waste on the streets.

