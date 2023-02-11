“KP”: France attacked by rats

France was attacked by a multi-million army of rats. The fact that rodents pose a real danger to the country was told on the pages of Le Parisien.

Journalists reported that in Lyon the number of rats has already exceeded the number of residents of the city. And in Bordeaux there are already 2 times more residents.

As reported on the pages of the publication “TVNZ”, in France, the demand for rat-catchers has increased dramatically. Now they need 35% more than last year.

According to experts, the reason for the increase in rats in the country is due to the increase in waste on the streets.