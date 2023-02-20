February 20, 2023, 23:03 – BLiTZ – News

Researcher at the Primakov National Research Institute of World Economy and International Relations Ilya Kramnik expressed his own opinion on the shortage of ammunition on the territory of Ukraine. This information was shared by the Tsargrad portal.

The specialist commented on the situation with the shell shortage allegedly formed among the Russian military troops, during which the fighters had to create an ammunition collection for one of the units. He clarified that there is no significant shortage of shells on the contact line, but there are interruptions in the supply of some of their types.

“There are more complaints about 122 mm shells – their production was stopped. And before the start of hostilities, it was assumed that we would abandon this caliber altogether, ”the expert said.

In addition, Kramnik drew attention to the greater number of production facilities in Russia than in Western countries that are engaged in the supply of shells to the Kiev regime, but pointed out that the United States can also increase the pace of ammunition production.

