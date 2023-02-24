Kravtsov announced the absence of the impact of anti-Russian sanctions on education in the Russian Federation

The sanctions policy against Russia does not have the slightest impact on the development of the education system in the country, Russian Minister of Education Sergei Kravtsov said on February 24.

“We emphasize that the sanctions policy does not have the slightest impact on the development of the education system of the Russian Federation, as well as on the development of its close contacts with a number of countries striving for mutual respect and exchange of experience in the education system,” he told reporters.

Kravtsov also added that the ministry is ready to invite officials and experts from Australia and New Zealand on education and the protection of children’s rights to study a clear picture of what is happening.

“With their own eyes, they will see the equipment of schools and other educational organizations in the Donetsk, Luhansk People’s Republics, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, the organization of the educational process, support for teachers in these regions,” the minister said.

According to him, the ministry is ready to organize an open dialogue between teachers and directors of schools in Donbass, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions with members of the delegation.

On February 21, Kravtsov expressed the opinion that the decisions announced during the message of Russian President Vladimir Putin to the Federal Assembly would make the country’s education system and the country as a whole stronger. He noted that during his speech, the Russian leader pointed to the decline in unemployment and the dynamic development of the Russian economy. The Minister also stressed that the training of personnel and the measures announced by the President in terms of higher professional education play an important role in this.

At the end of December last year, it was reported that the Russian Ministry of Education and Science was continuing systematic, balanced work to build a national system of higher education.

In August, Minister of Higher Education and Science Valery Falkov announced the launch of an updated educational system in the next academic year. It is designed to replace the Bologna system, from which the Russian Federation withdrew in the spring of 2022.

Western states have stepped up sanctions pressure on the Russian Federation against the backdrop of a special operation to protect the population of Donbass. The decision was made by Russian President Vladimir Putin against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to Ukrainian shelling.