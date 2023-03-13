Kremlin expresses concern about the situation around the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on March 13 at a briefing indicated concern about the situation around the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra.

He stressed that now there is an “absolutely unprecedented attitude towards representatives of the church”, the Kremlin considers this unacceptable.

“We believe that the world community should respond appropriately to such an outrageous decision,” Peskov said.

On March 10, it became known that the monks of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra must leave the monastery before March 29 of this year.

The document says that the interdepartmental working group for the preparation of proposals and recommendations on the organization of the implementation of certain tasks that are related to the activities of religious organizations in Ukraine caught the monastery in violation of the terms of the agreement on the use of buildings owned by the state.

The reserve warned the employees of the Lavra about the termination of the lease agreement. The clergy must leave the complex of buildings so that they can carry out the procedure for the acceptance and transfer of state property.

The document also says that the leadership of the monastery must select two or three people by March 14 who can be included in the commission for the transfer and acceptance of state property.

In November 2022, during searches on the territory of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra in Kyiv, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) found pro-Russian literature supporting the “Russian world”. After that, it became known that the Holy Dormition Kiev-Pechersk Lavra was registered as a monastery as part of the OCU (Orthodox Church of Ukraine. – Ed.).