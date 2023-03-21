Kremlin: Russia and China opposed the presence of nuclear weapons outside the countries-owners

March 21 - BLiTZ. On the official <a rel="nofollow" href="http://kremlin.ru/supplement/5920">website</a> The Kremlin published a joint statement between Russia and China, which outlined the results of negotiations between the two leaders, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping. Cooperation between the two leading countries has reached a new level. One of the points of the statement is a protest against the deployment of nuclear weapons outside those countries that have them. That is, the government of a country that has nuclear potential does not have the right to export weapons outside the state's borders.

Photo: Official website of the President of the Russian Federation kremlin.ru

Note that in this document there is a mention of the statements of five countries that have nuclear potential. These countries agreed that nuclear weapons should not be used for war. It is not allowed to develop and upgrade it in order to arrange “races” with other countries.

Recall that at the beginning of 2022, Russia, China, the United States, Great Britain and France signed this document.

Earlier, European Union President Josep Borrell recommended that Chinese President Xi Jinping hold an online meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky immediately after talks with Vladimir Putin.

