krishnapingala Sankashti Chaturthi 2023: Sankashti Chaturthi tomorrow, definitely worship Lord Ganesha

Krishna Pingala Sankashti Chaturthi 2023: Sankashti Chaturthi has special significance among Hindus. Devotees keep a fast on this auspicious day and worship Lord Ganesha. There are total 12 Sankashti Chaturthi in a year. According to Drik Panchang, this time Krishnapingala Sankashti Chaturthi is falling on Chaturthi Tithi of Krishna Paksha of Ashadh month. In the month of June, it is being celebrated on 7th June 2023.

krishnapingala Sankashti Chaturthi 2023: date and time

Chaturthi date starts – 7 June 2023 – 12:50 AM

Chaturthi date ends – 7 June 2023 – till 09:50 pm

Moonrise on the day of Sankashti – June 7, 2023 – till 10:50 pm

krishnapingala Sankashti Chaturthi 2023: Significance

Sankashti Chaturthi of every month has special significance in Hindu religion. On this day people observe a fast to please Lord Ganesha. Every month Lord Ganapati is worshiped with a different name and Peetha. Different rituals and stories are associated with every Sankashti Chaturthi. One who worships with great devotion and dedication becomes free from all evil deeds and Lord Ganesha bestows happiness, prosperity and wish fulfillment to his devotees. Lord Ganesha is the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati and according to Hindu scriptures, it was the day when Lord Shiva declared Lord Ganesha to be the first worshiper or the Supreme God. Lord Ganesha is the one, who removes all the hurdles and obstacles from the life of the devotees.

Sankashti Chaturthi has special significance in Maharashtra. The people of Maharashtra worship Lord Ganesha with utmost devotion and it is believed that those who are childless and wish to have a son, keep a fast on this special day and seek blessings from Lord Ganesha. Most of the people visit Siddhivinayak temple to seek blessings. Siddhivinayak Temple, one of the most famous temples is located in Mumbai and this temple is dedicated to Lord Ganesha.

krishnapingala Sankashti Chaturthi 2023: Puja Vidhi

1. Wake up early in the morning and take a bath.

Install the idol of Lord Ganesha and offer prayers to the Lord.

Light a lamp, apply turmeric and kumkum tilak, offer yellow flowers and Durva green grass.

Recite the story, mantra “Om Shri Ganeshaya Namah” and perform aarti of Lord Ganesha. Devotees should visit Lord Ganesha temple and offer Modak or Laddu to the Lord.

6. After completing all the rituals, devotees can break their fast after offering water to the moon.