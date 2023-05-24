KRK mocks Shahid Kapoor, predicts whether Bloody Daddy will be a hit or a flop

Shahid Kapoor is on a roll! The actor, who recently made his OTT debut with the series Farzi, is now gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Bloody Daddy. This film will be released on Jio Cinema. In April itself, Shahid had released the intense first look poster of Bloody Daddy, seeing which the fans got very excited. Now the trailer of the film has been released, in which the actors are looking amazing as action heroes. However, it seems KRK didn’t like Shahid’s look at all, so he made fun of the actor.

KRK made fun of Shahid Kapoor

Say KRK or Kamal Rashid Khan make fun of actors and movies by making themselves critics. He is seen commenting on every movie. Many times because of this, KRK also comes under the target of trollers. Now in the latest tweet, he has made fun of Shahid Kapoor. Shahid Kapoor’s new film #BloodyDaddy is going to stream FREE on #JioCinema, wrote KRK! Then why would people buy tickets to watch any of his movies in theatres? So I believe that Shahid’s career is completely over. His next film will also not get an opening of 1 crore in theatres.

Shahid Kapoor’s new film #BloodyDaddy is going to be streamed free on #JioCinema, Then why would people buy tickets to watch his any film in the theatre? So I believe that Shahid’s career is totally over. His next film won’t get opening of ₹1Cr also in the theatres.

— KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 24, 2023



Shahid Kapoor talked about the film

At the trailer launch of Bloody Daddy, Shahid Kapoor talked about the action sequences in the film. Shahid said, “The action in the film is very raw, cool, fast and dangerous. It’s a very interesting mix of a theme, which is driven by emotions. The action goes hand in hand with the emotions. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bloody Daddy stars Shahid Kapoor, Ronit Bose Roy, Diana Penty, Sanjay Kapoor, Rajeev Khandelwal, Ankur Bhatia among others.The film is all set to release on Jio Cinema on June 9, 2023.

