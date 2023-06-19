krushna abhishek says udit narayan and kumar sanu has a musical fight in 90s says sab unka gaana aata tha to slt | Krishna Abhishek exposed Udit Narayan and Kumar Sanu, said

In the latest episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, host Kapil Sharma welcomes music legends Anand- Milind, Sameer Anjaan and Udit Narayan. Kapil says, “Anand-Milind, Sameer have come two-three times, but Udit sir has got a free pass for this show. It is our good fortune that Udit sir loves us and even when we are not on the sets, he goes round and round. Further, Kapil jokingly asks Udit Narayan that ‘Sir you are very fit and healthy, so sometimes if you have to wear a suit, do you usually take it from Aditya’. Udit denies this and says, “Aditya’s suit doesn’t fit me, because he has a body, but I have to run a little to stay fit.”