Krushna Abhishek: Sometimes the name was changed for fame... The quarrel with maternal uncle made headlines, Krishna Abhishek's controversies

Krushna Abhishek Birthday: Popular comedian, television host and actor Krishna Abhishek has turned 40. A household name across India, Krushna Abhishek is known for his comedy in hit TV shows like Comedy Circus and The Kapil Sharma Show. Apart from his comic timing, Krishna is also popular for his dancing and singing skills. He has worked in many Bollywood films. Let us know some things related to the life of the actor on his birthday.

what is the real name of krishna abhishek

Krishna was born on 30 May 1983 in Mumbai, India. He attended Lorraine High School in the US. I completed my schooling. Krushna Abhishek’s wife Kashmera Shah is an Indian actress and she has appeared in many Bollywood films. The real name of Krishna Abhishek was Abhishek Sharma. In fact, the comedian’s mother is a big fan of Amitabh Bachchan, so when she named her son Abhishek, the comedian’s mother also named her son Abhishek. However, when he was struggling in the industry, on the advice of a famous astrologer, he changed his name to Krishna Abhishek.

Krishna has been in headlines for fighting with maternal uncle Govinda

Krishna Abhishek and Govinda keep making headlines for their family feud. Both the families are not talking to each other. Sunita had also lashed out at Krishna and wife Kashmiri Shah several times. Krishna had said that if my maternal uncle and aunt are angry with me, it is because they love me. “It’s family, I love them, whatever controversies come, I don’t watch much because there is so much love behind it.”

There was a ruckus about Kapil Sharma’s return to the show

Actor Krishna Abhishek, who is seen in the role of Kapil Sharma’s comedy show Sapna Parlor Wali. He had left a beach show. Although the fans used to miss him a lot. After which the actor said that the matter of money is getting stuck, due to which he was not shooting. However, when the matter calmed down, he came back with a bang. Krishna Abhishek earns 15 to 20 lakh rupees per episode. Krishna’s annual income is more than Rs.6 crore.

https://platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.jsIPL 2023 CSK Winner: Sara Ali Khan was seen celebrating MS Dhoni's victory, did dance, fans said – Shubman Gill's …