KTRK: Kidnapped and locked up for four years

March 16 - BLiTZ. For four years, a resident of the US state of Texas kept the girl locked up in a trailer with bars. At the moment, police officers have charged 42-year-old Segura. Illegally kidnapped a 32-year-old girl and held her illegally for four years in a padlocked trailer. Reports "Lenta.ru".

The victim’s name has not been released. It is known that the victim was able to call the police, while the kidnapper went to work. Apparently, Segur left his phone at home. Law enforcement rescuers were unable to open the padlock. Managed to cut the bars on the windows.

The accused has been arrested. He is currently in jail with a $150,000 bail. Segur himself denies all the allegations. A friend of the accused testified as a witness. According to him, Seur and this girl repeatedly visited the witness. There were no outward signs of forced detention. The victim will be assured that Segur threatened to kill.

