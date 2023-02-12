Kudryashov predicted a difficult fight for Tarasov against Khachatryan

Russian boxer Dmitry Kudryashov said that Artem Tarasov will have a strong opponent in the person of David Khachatryan in the upcoming fight at the REN TV Fight Club tournament. Super Series. In a conversation with Izvestia on February 12, he expressed the opinion that the upcoming spectacle would be interesting.

The athlete singled out Khachatryan’s abilities in kickboxing and warned that Tarasov should not expect an easy victory in a duel with him.

“Artem is a guy for whom there is no authority, he always fights with everyone. An unpredictable comrade, and the fight will be interesting. A large army of fans is watching with interest, ”said Kudryashov.

The opening of the 2023 season of the REN TV Fight Club will take place on February 17 in Minsk. Four fights will be held this evening, which will be fought according to the rules of kickboxing.

One of the most anticipated events of the evening will be the fight between Piotr Romankevich and Saulo Cavalari. Gadzhi (Automatic) Navruzov and Fernando Rodriguez will also fight in the ring. Their competition will be held in the status of a rematch, since in August 2022 the athletes had already met and the fight ended with the victory of Rodriguez.

In addition to the fight between pop-MMA star Tarasov and Armenian kickboxing champion Khachatryan, Islam Murtazaev and Sergey Ponomarev will meet in the fight.

On February 6, pop-MMA star Tarasov told why he chose Armenian champion Khachatryan as his opponent. According to him, he himself asked to give him the toughest opponent and now the athlete expects not only to win, but also to please the audience with a good fight.

The REN TV channel will broadcast the tournament live, which will begin on February 17 at 23:00 Moscow time. Underframe broadcasts will be available in public REN TV VK Video.

