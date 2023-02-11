Kudryashov predicted the outcome of the fight between Romankevich and Cavalari

On February 11, Russian boxer Dmitry Kudryashov, in a conversation with Izvestia, gave his forecast for the upcoming fight between the Belarusian fighter Pyotr Romankevich and the Brazilian kickboxer Saulo Cavalari.

Athletes will meet in Minsk on February 17 in the ring as part of the REN TV Fight Club tournament. Super Series.

Kudryashov noted that both Romankevich and Cavalari are good at punching and kicking. At the same time, the first is younger, but the second is more charged to win.

“Although Cavalari in recent fights shows that a knockout from [бойца Вячеслава] Datsik did not affect him and, in principle, he put up decent resistance and may surprise, but I still prefer the young Romankevich, ”said Kudryashov.

Earlier on the same day, boxing master Pavel Shulsky said that Romankevich would win this fight.

In addition, pop-MMA star Artem Tarasov and Armenian kickboxing champion David Khachatryan will compete in the tournament. Gadzhi “Automatic” Navruzov and Fernando Rodriguez will also fight in the ring, and Islam Murtazaev and Sergey Ponomarev will meet in the fourth fight.

The REN TV channel will broadcast the tournament live, which will begin on February 17 at 23:00 Moscow time. Undercard broadcasts will be available in public REN TV VK Video“.

