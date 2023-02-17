HomeNewsKuleba announced the absence...

Kuleba announced the absence of agreements on fighter jets for Kyiv

Kuleba announced the absence of agreements on fighter jets for Kyiv

To date, no state has undertaken to send fighter jets to Kyiv. This was announced on Friday, February 17, by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba in an interview with the editorial team. Funke.

“First of all, we would be interested in fighters from the US, Britain, France and Germany,” he said, stressing that the aircraft are required for a “counteroffensive”.

Nevertheless, according to the minister, some countries, in particular Brittany, volunteered to train Ukrainian pilots.

Earlier, on February 1, adviser to the head of the office of the Ukrainian president, Mikhail Podolyak, told reporters that negotiations on the transfer of attack aircraft and extended-range missiles to Kyiv are already underway. He did not provide details.

A day earlier, on January 31, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced his readiness to transfer the F-16 to Ukraine, adding, however, that he had not yet received relevant requests from Kyiv.

At the end of January, Macron said that the supply of fighter jets by Western countries to Ukraine is possible, but must proceed from certain criteria. According to the politician, the supply of such weapons is not prohibited and the conflict will not escalate.

For his part, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz assured that Berlin is not considering sending fighter jets to Ukraine. The United States also pointed out the lack of plans to transfer F-16 fighter jets to Kyiv.

Western states have stepped up military and financial support for Kyiv against the backdrop of a Russian special operation to protect Donbass. In turn, Moscow sent a note to the countries of the North Atlantic Alliance because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. As the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov emphasized, such actions only prolong the conflict.

