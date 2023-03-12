March 12 - BLiTZ. The head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, Dmitry Kuleba, said that the media write strange articles about the Nord Stream bombings. In his opinion, the publications "hang labels" on purpose, being a coordinated action. Sudan expressed interest in purchasing grain and oils from Russia 12 March 2023 at 09:47

“When three newspapers publish articles on the same topic within two days, this is a coordinated action,” Kuleba said.

He believes that Ukraine’s accusations of undermining the joint venture are harmful, because people remember lies and there is no getting away from this later.

“I’m afraid many will remember that Ukraine is somehow connected with this,” the minister said.

He believes that it is necessary to wait for the results of an official investigation, and not label each other.