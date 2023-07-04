Kumaraswamy gave hints of BJP-JDS alliance, said- Maharashtra-like condition may happen in Karnataka too

Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy Has indicated an alliance with the BJP for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. At the same time, he has increased political fervor by saying that situation like Maharashtra will arise in Karnataka.

Anything can happen: Kumaraswamy on alliance with BJP

When JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy was asked about the alliance with BJP, he said, anything can happen. It will not take much time, probably it will happen at the end of this year or after the parliamentary elections. For this we will have to wait. Earlier on June 12, Kumaraswamy had said that a decision on the electoral pact for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections would be taken when the time comes. Kumaraswamy said, it is natural for many things and speculations to emerge in politics, whether it is rumor or reality, but these questions can be answered only after the election process begins.

#WATCH , Former Karnataka CM and JD(S) leader, HD Kumaraswamy says, "I don’t want to particularly name anyone. Anything may happen. It will not take too much time, most probably it will happen this year-end or after the Parliament elections. For that, we will have to wait." pic.twitter.com/yCSC2JP102

Maharashtra-like situation can also happen in Karnataka: Kumaraswamy

Speaking on a possible alliance with the BJP, Kumaraswamy said, “anything can happen in this country, nobody had even dreamed that my government would go in 2018, the same thing is happening in Maharashtra.” In Karnataka also in future Ajit Pawar As a person can emerge. It won’t take long for anything to happen. This may happen at the end of this year as well, otherwise it will happen after the Lok Sabha elections.

Yeddyurappa said on JDS-BJP alliance, have to fight together

On the news of JDS-BJP alliance, former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa said, I do not know about the decision of the Center. I will discuss with Kumaraswamy that we have to fight together against the Karnataka government, for this I am ready. We will fight together against this corrupt government in future. We have not taken any decision yet, only the central leadership will take a decision.

Discussion of BJP-JDS alliance intensifies

Following the results of the Karnataka Assembly elections, there were reports in a section of the media that the JD(S) would forge an alliance with the BJP to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. It was also said that Kumaraswamy had met some senior BJP leaders during his recent visit to New Delhi. JD(S), however, has denied these reports.

28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka, BJP had won 25 in 2019

Significantly, there are 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka. The BJP had won 25 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, while an independent with its support won one seat. Congress and JD(S) won one seat each.