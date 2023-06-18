Kunal Verma of Giridih, Jharkhand will represent India in the World Nuclear Scientific Conference

Giridih: Kunal Verma of Giridih will represent India in the World Nuclear Scientific Conference organized by the United Nations in Vienna, Europe. Kunal Verma left for Europe from India on Saturday. Let us tell you that a conference of nuclear scientists is being organized by the United Nations in Vienna, Europe.

The conference will be organized from June 19 to June 27

Nuclear scientists from UNO member countries will participate in the conference. The conference will be organized from June 19 to June 27. Representing India, Kunal is the son of Ashok Verma, resident of Baksidih Road, Giridih. Kunal did his early education from Carmel School, while he did his high school from BNS DAV Public School. After this, he did BTech from IIT Haridwar and then completed his studies in MTech in Nuclear Science from Bhabha Atomic Research Center.

Kunal of Giridih is a nuclear scientist

