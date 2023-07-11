Kuno National Park: Death of another cheetah brought from South Africa, ‘Tejas’ died after being unconscious for hours

South Africa to Madhya Pradesh Kuno National Park Another leopard that was brought has died. Cheetah Tejas has died after being unconscious for hours. It is being told that Tejas was found injured by the monitoring team, after which he was being treated, but Tejas died during treatment.

So far 4 leopards and 3 cubs have died in Kuno

With the death of Cheetah Tejas, seven cheetahs have died in Kuno National Park since March, including three cubs of Cheetah Jwala. Cheetah Jwala gave birth to four cubs in KNP in March this year.

Two more leopards brought from South Africa released in KNP forests

Two more cheetahs brought from South Africa were released on Monday in the forest of Kuno National Park (KNP) in Sheopur district of Madhya Pradesh. Due to which the number of these creatures had increased to 12 there. Sheopur Divisional Forest Officer PK Verma said that two male cheetahs – Prabhas and Pavak were released into the KNP forest on Monday. Both of these were brought from South Africa.

Cheetahs were also brought from Namibia

As part of an ambitious program to rehabilitate the cheetah population in India, eight cheetahs were brought to the KNP from Namibia and released into special enclosures by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 17 September last year. These included five female and three male cheetahs. On February 18 this year, 12 more cheetahs (seven males and five females) were brought to the KNP from South Africa. Cheetah was declared extinct in the country in 1952.