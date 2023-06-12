Kurukshetra Mahapanchayat failed, farmers blocked the Delhi-Jammu road

Chandigarh, June 12 (Hindustan Times). The mahapanchayat held in Kurukshetra on Monday in protest against the lathi charge on the farmers who were agitating for the demand of MSP on sunflower in Haryana remained inconclusive. After talks with the administration failed, the farmers blocked the Delhi-Jammu road. Thousands of people got stuck in the jam. To evacuate the people stuck in the jam, the police diverted the traffic on both sides.

Farmer leaders told that talks have been held with the administration twice. He assured to talk to Chief Minister Manoharlal in Karnal but later said that he has left. It is clear from this that the government is not serious about the whole matter. That’s why be beaten with sticks or sent to jail, now the highway will be jammed.

Farmers on Monday organized MSP Dilao-Kisan Bachao rally regarding Sunflower. Apart from Haryana, thousands of farmers reached from Rajasthan, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and UP. Farmers were demanding the release of MSP and farmer leader Gurnam Chadhuni and other leaders on sunflower.

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said that when the farmers demanded MSP, they got sticks. Tikait announced that the government should release Chadhuni immediately, otherwise the movement would be intensified. If a farmer is hit with a stick, the farmers of the whole country will gather. Farmer leader Suresh Koch said that as long as it is about sunflower, till then it is about leaving 9 farmers including Gurnam Singh Chadhuni.

Wrestler Bajrang Punia also reached the rally. He said that earlier farmer Ajay Mishra was fighting against Teni. We are fighting against Brij Bhushan. No action was taken against anyone. It is sad to see the farmers standing on the road. We are also from such families. All the players that we are, we are with you. Farmers had talks with the administration twice today. When no solution was found in the talks, the farmers blocked the traffic on the Delhi-Jammu road.