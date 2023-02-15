Kyiv authorities reported six balloons shot down by air defense systems over the city

February 15, 2023, 18:38 – BLiTZ – News Representatives of the Kyiv regime reported that air defense systems hit six balloons in the airspace of the city. This information follows from the publication of the Telegram channel of the city military administration of Kyiv.

“According to preliminary information, which is being specified, these were balloons that moved in space under the influence of the wind,” the authorities said in a statement.

The Kiev leadership is of the opinion that the balls could transport metal corner reflectors, as well as reconnaissance equipment.

It is emphasized that most of the probes were shot down. The authorities suggested that the task of launching the balls could be to identify, as well as deplete air defense systems. The fragments of the balls are going to be subjected to a thorough study.

Recall, representatives of the intelligence service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the task of the balls of the Russian Armed Forces with reflectors, which were recently discovered in the Ukrainian sky, is to collect intelligence, as well as to disclose the locations of the Kiev regime’s air defense systems.

If with the identification of the positions of the air defense systems of the army of Ukraine everything is mostly clear, then exactly how reconnaissance is carried out with such balls is still not entirely clear. Read more about this in the material of the BLiTZ.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

