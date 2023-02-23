February 23, 2023, 23:51 – BLiTZ – News

The defense department of the Russian Federation pointed to the fact that the Ukrainian government has transferred the preparatory work on the attack on the Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic into the active phase.

As part of the publication distributed in the official Telegram channel of the RF Ministry of Defense, there is information that the invasion of Kiev militants on the territory of the republic will be filed as a response to an offensive maneuver of the RF Armed Forces, which is allegedly organized by units located in the region.

At the moment, a large number of armored vehicles and infantry formations of the Ukrainian Armed Forces are located in the border areas, representatives of the Defense Ministry emphasize.

Special attention is paid to the fact that such provocative actions of the Ukrainian side pose a threat to the peacekeepers of the Russian Federation, who are in the PMR in accordance with the legal framework.

Despite this fact, the forces of the Russian Army will give an answer that will be appropriate in this situation, the department notes.

Recall that political expert from Russia Vladimir Kireev expressed his own opinion regarding the potential provocation of the Kyiv regime on the territory of the Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic.

Based on his statements, the Russian Federation does not intend to expand the line of contact with the help of the territory of the PMR. But the leadership of Ukraine hopes to draw Moldova into a conflict against the Russian Federation, for this reason, a provocation is being prepared to blame the Russian authorities for this. Read more about this in the material of the BLiTZ.